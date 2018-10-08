Dr. Harpaul Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harpaul Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harpaul Gill, MD
Dr. Harpaul Gill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
- 1 10669 Huffmeister Rd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (832) 912-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Paul Gil for over 8 years now and we love him ! He has always taken time to explain any and all treatments, tests, etc. He is very courteous and understanding. We would not change him for anything.
About Dr. Harpaul Gill, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023158409
Education & Certifications
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
