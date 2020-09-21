Overview of Dr. Harpreet Basran, MD

Dr. Harpreet Basran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Basran works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute in Algonquin, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.