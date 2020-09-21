See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Algonquin, IL
Dr. Harpreet Basran, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harpreet Basran, MD

Dr. Harpreet Basran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Basran works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute in Algonquin, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basran's Office Locations

    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute
    2719 W Algonquin Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute
    406 Front St, McHenry, IL 60050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Heel Spur

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2020
    Had miniscus tear and he did surgery to clean it up. Have no pain at all in knee now even 2 years later. Great bedside manner and good listener as well!
    Anne Eckardt — Sep 21, 2020
    About Dr. Harpreet Basran, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1841234077
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

