Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harpreet Bhalla, MD
Overview of Dr. Harpreet Bhalla, MD
Dr. Harpreet Bhalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bhalla works at
Dr. Bhalla's Office Locations
Caromont Heart and Vascular2555 Court Dr Ste 200, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-7000
Catawba Valley Medical Center810 Fairgrove Church Rd, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 326-3000
Upson Regional Medical Center801 W Gordon St, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (706) 647-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly respect Dr Harpreet Bhalla, and I recommend him to everyone I know. He is caring, thorough, and his explanations are very easy to follow. He takes the time to insure I understand everything we discuss, and answers all my questions throughly. It is comforting to know I have a cardiologist I can trust and admire.
About Dr. Harpreet Bhalla, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255327045
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalla works at
Dr. Bhalla has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhalla speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.