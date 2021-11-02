Overview of Dr. Harpreet Bhalla, MD

Dr. Harpreet Bhalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bhalla works at CaroMont Heart & Vascular in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Hickory, NC and Thomaston, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.