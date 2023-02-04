Overview of Dr. Harpreet Brar, MD

Dr. Harpreet Brar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Brar works at Kaiser Permanente Lakeview Medical Offices in Duluth, GA with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.