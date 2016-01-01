Overview of Dr. Harpreet Dhillon, MD

Dr. Harpreet Dhillon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cerritos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Dhillon works at CareMore Health Group, Inc. in Cerritos, CA with other offices in Union City, CA and Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.