Dr. Harpreet Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harpreet Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harpreet Kaur, MD
Dr. Harpreet Kaur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Kaur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kaur's Office Locations
-
1
Portland Office10101 SE Main St Ste 1006, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 256-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaur?
Dr Kaur was very in-depth with the tests she did for me. After seeing many doctors in 2 counties for months - I found Dr Kaur, a half a mile from my residence & she was the one who gave me a diagnosis. She was warm, personable, interested in my issue. She is very smart, I am so glad to have finally connected with her. Her staff was exceptional also.
About Dr. Harpreet Kaur, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1831482439
Education & Certifications
- Chiropractic Institute Of New York
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.