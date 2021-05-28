Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM
Overview of Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM
Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Minhas' Office Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Podiatry1301 Pleasant Valley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Owensboro Health Medical Group Podiatry510 Ruby Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 377-2440Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists420 HOPKINSVILLE ST, Greenville, KY 42345 Directions (270) 377-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
What a great , kind, knowledgeable and funny Doctor !
About Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1740575653
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
