Dr. Harpreet Randhawa, MD
Dr. Harpreet Randhawa, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Randhawa's Office Locations
Lung Allergy and Sleep Disorder Center Inc.1162 Live Oak Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 743-5428
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Randhawa is very good in her field, she explains things clearly and most importantly, she listens to what she is being told. I’m so glad she is my Sleep Disorder Doctor. Her team is amazing as well.
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922016062
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randhawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randhawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randhawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Randhawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randhawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randhawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randhawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.