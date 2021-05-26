Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harpreet Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harpreet Sandhu, MD
Dr. Harpreet Sandhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations
San Joaquin Imaging1107 W Poplar Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-7242
Anwer Baloch MD200 N G St, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 788-0818
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I very much appreciated the care, compassion and counsel of Dr. Sandhu re my pulmonary lung problem. As he stated, he cared for me as if I were family, and his analysis of my situation was spot on. Thank you, again, Dr. Sandhu. You're the best.
About Dr. Harpreet Sandhu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1457469561
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
