Dr. Harpreet Sandhu, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Porterville, CA
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harpreet Sandhu, MD

Dr. Harpreet Sandhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Sandhu works at Family Healthcare Network in Porterville, CA.

Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Joaquin Imaging
    1107 W Poplar Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 781-7242
  2. 2
    Anwer Baloch MD
    200 N G St, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 788-0818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2021
    I very much appreciated the care, compassion and counsel of Dr. Sandhu re my pulmonary lung problem. As he stated, he cared for me as if I were family, and his analysis of my situation was spot on. Thank you, again, Dr. Sandhu. You're the best.
    Margaret Oliveras — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Harpreet Sandhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Panjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457469561
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu works at Family Healthcare Network in Porterville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sandhu’s profile.

    Dr. Sandhu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

