Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harpreet Sidhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Harpreet Sidhu, MD
Dr. Harpreet Sidhu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Sidhu works at
Dr. Sidhu's Office Locations
-
1
Merwick Care & Rehabilitation Center100 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 759-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sidhu?
Positive experience - Dr. Sidhu sensitively helped my mom get the most out of her final few months of her life
About Dr. Harpreet Sidhu, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1346271756
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhu works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.