Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD
Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Patiala|Punjabi University - Government Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.
Mind and Body Pain Clinic2516 Samaritan Dr Ste M, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1420Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a football player and have had many head injuries. Now I have ringing in my ears, anxiety, irritable and memory problems. I also get severe headaches about 2_3 days a month when I just shut myself in dark room and sleep for few hours. I have been trying various naturopathic treatments and hyperbaric oxygen for my traumatic brain injuries but was not having satisfying results. I don't like meds which make my thinking worse and make me dizzy. My brother started researching this more and found Dr Singh who is a neurologist in San Jose and is doing cutting edge treatment s for the brain injury patients like me with many symptoms. We approached him few months ago and he spent over an hour explaining to us about TMS to treat my tinnitus, memory and mood. I could tell from the beginning that Dr Singh knew what he was talking about. He is highly qualified and does not BS. He told me that FDA has cleared TMS for depression and OCD but not for tinnitus or anxiety or memory problems yet.
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UC Davis Medical Center|University of California at Davis
- Medical College Patiala|Punjabi University - Government Medical College
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.