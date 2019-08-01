See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD

Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Patiala|Punjabi University - Government Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.

Dr. Singh works at Mind and Body Pain Clinic in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mind and Body Pain Clinic
    2516 Samaritan Dr Ste M, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1420
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Botulinum Toxin Injection Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Interventional Spine Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Opioid Antagonist Therapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Substitution Therapy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Third Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 01, 2019
    I am a football player and have had many head injuries. Now I have ringing in my ears, anxiety, irritable and memory problems. I also get severe headaches about 2_3 days a month when I just shut myself in dark room and sleep for few hours. I have been trying various naturopathic treatments and hyperbaric oxygen for my traumatic brain injuries but was not having satisfying results. I don't like meds which make my thinking worse and make me dizzy. My brother started researching this more and found Dr Singh who is a neurologist in San Jose and is doing cutting edge treatment s for the brain injury patients like me with many symptoms. We approached him few months ago and he spent over an hour explaining to us about TMS to treat my tinnitus, memory and mood. I could tell from the beginning that Dr Singh knew what he was talking about. He is highly qualified and does not BS. He told me that FDA has cleared TMS for depression and OCD but not for tinnitus or anxiety or memory problems yet.
    — Aug 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD
    About Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346223823
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC Davis Medical Center|University of California at Davis
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Patiala|Punjabi University - Government Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Mind and Body Pain Clinic in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

