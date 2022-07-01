Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD
Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Wadhwa's Office Locations
East Valley Urology Center6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 219-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadhwa?
n my opinion, Dr. Wadhwa is "the man!". After doing numerous tests and evaluations to determine my BPH/urinary condition, he explained and discussed the two options which he would most recommend. Upon deciding to pursue a Green light laser treatment to reduce the size of my prostate, Dr. Wadhwa performed the surgery successfully and carefully followed my recovery process with his very capable staff at both the Mesa and Queen Creek offices. During each office, he listened to my questions and concerns and addressed them well. I highly and confidently recommend Dr. Wadhwa and EVU, as well the nursing and medical staff at Az. General Hospital on Ellswoprth and Eliott for all of your urinary and BPH needs! I'm a firm believer and supporter of EVU/Dr. Wadhwa and Az Gen. Hospital! M. N. Mesa 2022
About Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD
- Urology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1386943801
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadhwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadhwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadhwa works at
Dr. Wadhwa has seen patients for Lithotripsy, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadhwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wadhwa speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.