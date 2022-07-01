See All Urologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD

Urology
5.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD

Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Wadhwa works at East Valley Urology Center in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Frendl, MD
Dr. Daniel Frendl, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
4.6 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Wadhwa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Urology Center
    6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 219-1010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lithotripsy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Lithotripsy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Acute Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Inflammatory Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Biomimetic Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BBHRT) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Bacterial Prostatitis - Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Continuous Incontinence Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Cystitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible and Rigid Uretero Renoscopy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Infection Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Honeymoon Cystitis Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
In-Office Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Treatment of Vaginal Atrophy Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Reproductive Tract Diseases Chevron Icon
Male Urethral Diseases Chevron Icon
Metastatic Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Partial Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection or Biopsy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Radical Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Radical Prostate Removal With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
No-Needle, No-Scalpel Vasectomy Chevron Icon
No-Scalpel Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overflow Incontinence Chevron Icon
Partial Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Sling Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penile Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Cystitis Chevron Icon
Radical Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Radical Cystectomy and Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Radical Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Radical Retropubic Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Transurethral Incision of Prostate (TUIP) Chevron Icon
Transurethral Laser Vaporization of Prostate Chevron Icon
Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Upper Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Catheterization Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Obstruction Sequence Chevron Icon
Urethral Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Sling Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Suspension and Fixation With Graft or Prosthesis With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Viral Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wadhwa?

    Jul 01, 2022
    n my opinion, Dr. Wadhwa is "the man!". After doing numerous tests and evaluations to determine my BPH/urinary condition, he explained and discussed the two options which he would most recommend. Upon deciding to pursue a Green light laser treatment to reduce the size of my prostate, Dr. Wadhwa performed the surgery successfully and carefully followed my recovery process with his very capable staff at both the Mesa and Queen Creek offices. During each office, he listened to my questions and concerns and addressed them well. I highly and confidently recommend Dr. Wadhwa and EVU, as well the nursing and medical staff at Az. General Hospital on Ellswoprth and Eliott for all of your urinary and BPH needs! I'm a firm believer and supporter of EVU/Dr. Wadhwa and Az Gen. Hospital! M. N. Mesa 2022
    M N 22 — Jul 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wadhwa to family and friends

    Dr. Wadhwa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wadhwa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD.

    About Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386943801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadhwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadhwa works at East Valley Urology Center in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Wadhwa’s profile.

    Dr. Wadhwa has seen patients for Lithotripsy, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadhwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.