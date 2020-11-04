Overview of Dr. Harpreet Walia, MD

Dr. Harpreet Walia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine.



Dr. Walia works at The Retina Institute in Mount Vernon, IL with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.