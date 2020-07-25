Overview

Dr. Harpriya Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Singh works at ValleyCare Physicians Associates in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.