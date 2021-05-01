See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Harras Zaid, MD

Urology
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harras Zaid, MD

Dr. Harras Zaid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Zaid works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zaid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Austin
    608 Radam Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 443-5988
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hydrocele
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hydrocele

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Papilloma Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Urethral Diseases Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Functional Adrenal Mass Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Pelvis and Ureter - Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureter Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Uretheral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Harras Zaid, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861718736
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Francisco
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harras Zaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaid has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

