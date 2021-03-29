See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Harrell Grand, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harrell Grand, MD

Dr. Harrell Grand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Grand works at Harrell Grand MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    3801 Gaston Ave Ste 315, Dallas, TX 75246 (214) 824-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Osteopenia
Malaise and Fatigue
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Osteopenia
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mastodynia
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Planvista
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 29, 2021
    Love everything about Dr. Grand and Lindsey. They always take their time to listen to my concerns and have never rushed me out the door. Dr. Grand is very knowledgeable and his bedside manner are outstanding. You do have to request or schedule an appointment ahead of time. It is hard to get to see Dr. Grand on a walk in basis. Lindsey is much easier to see on a walk in basis and I certainly appreciate that.
    Z. Lopez — Mar 29, 2021
    About Dr. Harrell Grand, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982623252
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Internship
    • Baylor Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
