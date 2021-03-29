Dr. Harrell Grand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harrell Grand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harrell Grand, MD
Dr. Harrell Grand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Grand works at
Dr. Grand's Office Locations
Dallas Office3801 Gaston Ave Ste 315, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Planvista
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love everything about Dr. Grand and Lindsey. They always take their time to listen to my concerns and have never rushed me out the door. Dr. Grand is very knowledgeable and his bedside manner are outstanding. You do have to request or schedule an appointment ahead of time. It is hard to get to see Dr. Grand on a walk in basis. Lindsey is much easier to see on a walk in basis and I certainly appreciate that.
About Dr. Harrell Grand, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982623252
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grand works at
Dr. Grand speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Grand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grand.
