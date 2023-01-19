Dr. Harriet Comite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harriet Comite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harriet Comite, MD is a Dermatologist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Comite works at
Locations
Advanced Skin Care & Laser Center1260 Broadcasting Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 424-0342Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Care and Dr. Comite, as well as all of the staff, take time to explain what is going on with your health and what would be best for your skin health! She is very knowledgeable and skilled! Just an amazing experience! I would recommend Dr. Comite to everyone for dermatology and other areas of skin health!
About Dr. Harriet Comite, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston U/tufts|Boston University Tufts
- Case West Res University Hospital
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comite has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Comite using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Comite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comite works at
Dr. Comite speaks Spanish.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Comite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.