Dr. Harriet Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.