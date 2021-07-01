Overview of Dr. Harriet Kluger, MD

Dr. Harriet Kluger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kluger works at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.