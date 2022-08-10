See All Psychiatrists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Metairie, LA
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD

Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Vivien Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3616 S I Service Rd # W, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 838-5257

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Medication Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vivien Lee?

    Aug 10, 2022
    I have been seeing doctor Lee for years and she has always been incredibly helpful, concerned, friendly.... I've never been rushed, it's always been wonderful to work with her and she is now retired and I miss her already.
    Rachel — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vivien Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Vivien Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vivien Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669515359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivien Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vivien Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vivien Lee has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivien Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivien Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivien Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivien Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivien Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.