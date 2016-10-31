Dr. Harriet McGurk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGurk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harriet McGurk, MD
Overview of Dr. Harriet McGurk, MD
Dr. Harriet McGurk, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. McGurk works at
Dr. McGurk's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGurk?
We recently saw Dr. McGurk with our 3 year old and she was absolutely fabulous. Her manner with our son and her interactions with us far exceeded expectations. She is an incredibly skilled professional and a genuinely warm caregiver. I feel so fortunate she was recommended to us!
About Dr. Harriet McGurk, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- English
- 1295713634
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGurk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGurk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGurk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGurk works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGurk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGurk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGurk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGurk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.