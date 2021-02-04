Overview of Dr. Harriette Scarpero, MD

Dr. Harriette Scarpero, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Scarpero works at Female Urology of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.