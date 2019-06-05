Dr. Coley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrill Coley, MD
Overview of Dr. Harrill Coley, MD
Dr. Harrill Coley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Coley's Office Locations
- 1 3903 N Elm St Ste 102, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 617-8645
- 2 3625 N Elm St Ste 120, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 617-8645
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had liposuction on stomach and chin/neck area. I am thrilled with the results. There were no complications and very little discomfort. Dr. Coley is caring and attentive and his staff is professional and friendly. I would highly recommend Dr. Coley and his group. You will be in good hands.
About Dr. Harrill Coley, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coley accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coley.
