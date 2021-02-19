See All Cardiologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Harris Gelberg, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (16)
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harris Gelberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2416 Castillo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-9975

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Harris Gelberg, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of Experience
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700804879
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gelberg has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.