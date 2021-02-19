Dr. Gelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris Gelberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Harris Gelberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2416 Castillo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-9975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing personal caring knowledgeable. So glad for the connection. Eileen Kweller
About Dr. Harris Gelberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700804879
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelberg has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.