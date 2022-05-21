See All Hand Surgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Harris Gellman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (70)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harris Gellman, MD

Dr. Harris Gellman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Gellman works at Broward Hand Center in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gellman's Office Locations

    Traverso Hand Inc.
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 305, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 575-8056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Joint Pain
Trigger Finger
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wrist Fracture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Wrist
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Fractures
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Congenital Deformity
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Hand Conditions
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Disorders
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Disorders
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Injury
Neurological Injuries
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Osteosarcoma
Percutaneous Procedures
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinched Nerve
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Torticollis
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain
Wrist Sprain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Harris Gellman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316053606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ca San Diego Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Pa Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gellman works at Broward Hand Center in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gellman’s profile.

    Dr. Gellman has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

