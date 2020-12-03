Dr. Harris Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Jensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harris Jensen, MD
Dr. Harris Jensen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.
Dr. Jensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jensen's Office Locations
-
1
Harris R. Jensen MD LLC3500 John F Kennedy Pkwy Ste 210, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 416-8354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
I have been seeing Dr. Jensen for just short of 16 years, yes 16, and the man is an incredible human being, in every way I can think of. And since my issues are anxiety and panic attacks, this doctor has been there for me several times to pull me back off the cliff edge. He has a kind and loving heart and constantly provides new and better ways to support his patients. He writes books, makes videos, goes out of his way create modes of support between appointments. I would also add that since he really really cares, he isn’t easily taken advantage of by those just wanting medication, and I know most of his doctor-bashing reviews are by those that didn’t manipulate him into just writing a script. So if you look at ratings, he’s portrayed as either a 5 star or a one star. To me he’s the 5 star and I would suggest anyone try him out for a few sessions before they seek help elsewhere. He does not disappoint those that truly want and need help.
About Dr. Harris Jensen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417963943
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.