Dr. Harris Jensen, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (48)
Map Pin Small Fort Collins, CO
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harris Jensen, MD

Dr. Harris Jensen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.

Dr. Jensen works at Dr. Harris Jensen in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jensen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harris R. Jensen MD LLC
    3500 John F Kennedy Pkwy Ste 210, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 416-8354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Dec 03, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Jensen for just short of 16 years, yes 16, and the man is an incredible human being, in every way I can think of. And since my issues are anxiety and panic attacks, this doctor has been there for me several times to pull me back off the cliff edge. He has a kind and loving heart and constantly provides new and better ways to support his patients. He writes books, makes videos, goes out of his way create modes of support between appointments. I would also add that since he really really cares, he isn’t easily taken advantage of by those just wanting medication, and I know most of his doctor-bashing reviews are by those that didn’t manipulate him into just writing a script. So if you look at ratings, he’s portrayed as either a 5 star or a one star. To me he’s the 5 star and I would suggest anyone try him out for a few sessions before they seek help elsewhere. He does not disappoint those that truly want and need help.
    Mandy C. — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Harris Jensen, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417963943
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mn Med School
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harris Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jensen works at Dr. Harris Jensen in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Jensen’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

