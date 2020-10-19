Overview of Dr. Harris Kaplan, DPM

Dr. Harris Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.