Dr. Harris Kaplan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Kaplan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Harris Kaplan, DPM
Dr. Harris Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
-
2
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Is Amazing doctor. One of my favorite doctor for my feet ??
About Dr. Harris Kaplan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1235400060
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- West Chester University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.