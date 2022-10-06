Overview

Dr. Harris Khakwani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Khakwani works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center, LLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Buckeye, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.