Dr. Mones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris Mones, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harris Mones, DO
Dr. Harris Mones, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Mones Alhambra Family Practice Center PA2645 SW 37th Ave Ste 502, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 448-8134
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mones is a straight forward doctor. He is detail oriented and makes research based diagnosis. I love that his office is open 6 days a week and even on evenings. I never have to wait more than 15 minutes before I am seen.
About Dr. Harris Mones, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Des Moines University
