Dr. Harris Nagler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Nagler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harris Nagler, MD
Dr. Harris Nagler, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Nagler works at
Dr. Nagler's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology At East 54th Street245 E 54th St Apt 2N, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 570-6800
-
2
Northwell Health201 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 570-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagler?
I've been going to see Dr. Nagler for a few years. He's always been very warm and caring with me. I never feel rushed with him -- he takes the time to listen to my concerns and to explain things well. I always leave the office feeling like he cares.
About Dr. Harris Nagler, MD
- Urology
- English, Russian
- 1891777991
Education & Certifications
- New York
- New York
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagler works at
Dr. Nagler has seen patients for Varicocele, Male Infertility and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagler speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.