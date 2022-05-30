Overview of Dr. Harris Nagler, MD

Dr. Harris Nagler, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Nagler works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Male Infertility and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.