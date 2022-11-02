Dr. Harris Naina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Naina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harris Naina, MD
Dr. Harris Naina, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Naina works at
Dr. Naina's Office Locations
Fort Worth Cancer Center500 S Henderson St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 413-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my initial visit with Dr. Naina. He listened to what I had to say and was nonjudgmental about anything. He lined out a treatment plan for me and explained it thoroughly. Later that day I received a phone call from him giving me the results of my labs. I am very impressed with his caring attitude and attention to detail.
About Dr. Harris Naina, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1871506733
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naina has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Naina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naina.
