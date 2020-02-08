Overview of Dr. Harris Rose, MD

Dr. Harris Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at Harris S. Rose, MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.