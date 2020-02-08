Dr. Harris Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Rose, MD
Overview of Dr. Harris Rose, MD
Dr. Harris Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
Austin12201 Renfert Way Ste 115, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 551-0375
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rose preformed a Miracle surgery on my ankle and foot. An accident left my foot broken in a disturbing direction. He has returned my ankle and foot back to normal. He and his kind knowledgeable staff are ready to assist me on anything. Thank you Dr Rose. This was about 4 years ago. Blessings
About Dr. Harris Rose, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Texas
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rose speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.