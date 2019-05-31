Overview of Dr. Harris Salim, MD

Dr. Harris Salim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ENGLEWOOD HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Salim works at Salim Medical Center in Kingman, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.