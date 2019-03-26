Dr. Slavick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris Slavick, MD
Overview of Dr. Harris Slavick, MD
Dr. Harris Slavick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Slavick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Slavick's Office Locations
-
1
Harris D Slavick MD PA1317 S Main Rd Ste 2A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 691-2225
-
2
Ambulatory Care Center1133 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 205-1855
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slavick?
I have been a patient with Dr. Slavick for years. He is the only Urologist I will go to as he is knowledgeable and friendly and willing to listen to what i have to tell him and finds the problem and takes care of it. I would recommend him to all men or women who needs to see an Urologist.
About Dr. Harris Slavick, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1699872234
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slavick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slavick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slavick works at
Dr. Slavick has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slavick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.