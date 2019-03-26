Overview of Dr. Harris Slavick, MD

Dr. Harris Slavick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Slavick works at SUSAN M FINDER DO in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.