Dr. Harris Sterman, MD
Dr. Harris Sterman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Harris R Sterman MD LLC870 Palisade Ave Ste 304, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-4111
- Holy Name Medical Center
I can’t say enough about Dr. Sterman and his staff. He is an amazing surgeon. He takes his time to explain every treatment and procedure. The results are always perfect. Having him do my breast augmentation years ago, the results are still wonderful. Dr. Sterman has such an eye and hand with facial injections, always natural and never overdone. Jennifer and all of his office staff are so friendly and professional. They are highly knowledgeable of the treatments and products offered. I highly recommend Dr. Sterman.
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Sterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
