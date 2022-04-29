Dr. Harris Wexler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Wexler, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3768
LewisGale Physicians- Vinton600 S Pollard St, Vinton, VA 24179 Directions (540) 685-1593Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm so very thankful for his work. He's gentle and attentive. He protects my privacy and calls me directly with results and big news. If you're scared about anything, all you have to do is say so directly before your appointment and he will do anything and everything he can to help you feel comfortable no matter how small or routine (without judgment). He always offers choices along with his recommendations and is never salty if your choices are not what he recommends. He seems to be consistently furthering his education and staying up to date with the needs of women. If you have younger girls that need care, I would very highly recommend him.
- Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
