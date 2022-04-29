Overview of Dr. Harris Wexler, DO

Dr. Harris Wexler, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Wexler works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists in Salem, VA with other offices in Vinton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.