Dr. H Mitchell Abrahams, MD
Overview of Dr. H Mitchell Abrahams, MD
Dr. H Mitchell Abrahams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abrahams' Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Partners of North Texas1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 501, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (866) 367-8768
Urology Partners of North Texas3600 William D Tate Ave Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Very knowledgeable and took his time to answer all my questions. Extremely happy with my experience at the Bedford office.
About Dr. H Mitchell Abrahams, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Urology
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrahams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrahams has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrahams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abrahams speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahams.
