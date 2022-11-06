Overview of Dr. Harrison Lin, MD

Dr. Harrison Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at UCI Health in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.