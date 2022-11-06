Dr. Harrison Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harrison Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Harrison Lin, MD
Dr. Harrison Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
-
1
University Head & Neck Surgeons250 E Yale Loop Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (714) 456-7017
- 2 850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-1504
-
3
UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7017Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Was seen on time after appropriate fact finding/intake by 4th year med student. Dr. Lin was briefed in advance & aware of my issues. He shared information as he evaluated me then offered a solution to speed up the healing process. My hearing immediately improved as a result. I rate this to be a high quality encounter and am pleased with the process and early result.
About Dr. Harrison Lin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1457567364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.