Dr. Harrison Pearl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harrison Pearl, MD
Dr. Harrison Pearl, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Pearl works at
Dr. Pearl's Office Locations
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pearl was literally a “life saver” for my husband. We are so thankful to have had him!!!!
About Dr. Harrison Pearl, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1073956744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearl works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.
