Overview of Dr. Harrison Rhee, MD

Dr. Harrison Rhee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Rhee works at Urology Specialists in Concord, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.