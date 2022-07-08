Overview

Dr. Lawrence Swan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Swan works at Covenant Family Medicine in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.