Overview of Dr. Harrison Yoo, MD

Dr. Harrison Yoo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Yoo works at Methodist Physicians iMED Healthcare Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.