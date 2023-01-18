Overview of Dr. Harry Aguero, MD

Dr. Harry Aguero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Aguero works at Miami Pediatric Care LLL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.