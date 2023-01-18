See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Harry Aguero, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harry Aguero, MD

Dr. Harry Aguero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Aguero works at Miami Pediatric Care LLL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aguero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Pediatric Care LLC
    6035 Bird Rd Ste 202, Miami, FL 33155 (305) 669-8311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Rash
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Rash
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fever-Induced Seizure
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tapeworm Infection
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Knowledgeable and kind physician who always answers all questions. Staff is friendly and helpful. Very clean office.
    Berti Dieguez — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Harry Aguero, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912939695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Miami Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Aguero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguero works at Miami Pediatric Care LLL in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aguero’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

