Dr. Harry Aldrich, MD
Dr. Harry Aldrich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
South Miami Heart Specialists6200 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-1661
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates PA8500 SW 92nd St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 666-4633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elliot Lang MD PA4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 666-4633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MyCardiologist7725 NW 48th St Ste 200, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 666-4633
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent doctor. Very caring
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Aldrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldrich has seen patients for Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.