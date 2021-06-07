Dr. Harry Anastopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Anastopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harry Anastopoulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
BIDMC - Division of Gastroenterology/GI West110 Francis St Ste 8E, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor and very good person
About Dr. Harry Anastopoulos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1043306558
- Deaconess Hosp
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Anastopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anastopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anastopoulos has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anastopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anastopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anastopoulos.
