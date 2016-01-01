Dr. Harry Aslanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Aslanian, MD
Dr. Harry Aslanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-4242
- 2 333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-6228
- 3 208019 PO Box, New Haven, CT 06520 Directions (203) 785-6228
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Dr. Aslanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslanian works at
Dr. Aslanian has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aslanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aslanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.