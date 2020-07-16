Dr. Bigham Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harry Bigham Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Bigham Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Maryland Heart PC6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5301
Jhcp Heart Care At Rockville15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 238-3760
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 960-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harry Bigham Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1346245628
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigham Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigham Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigham Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigham Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigham Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigham Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigham Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.