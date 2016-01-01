Overview

Dr. Harry Bishop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Bishop works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Knoxville Comprehensive Heart Failure in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.