Dr. Harry Blanke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange.



Dr. Blanke works at Halifax Health - New Smyrna Beach Family Practice in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.