Dr. Bond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Bond, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Bond, MD
Dr. Harry Bond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bond's Office Locations
-
1
Modern Pediatrics of Great New York PC194 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 853-8249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bond?
My kids have been in Dr. Bond’s care for years. Genuinely great pediatrician, outstanding manners and profound knowledge of medical science — very polite and professional.
About Dr. Harry Bond, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian
- 1902898976
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bond works at
Dr. Bond speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.